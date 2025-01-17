Sham Zone and Center Zone Emerge Victorious at Spiti Cup 2025

The Spiti Cup 2025 culminated with exciting finales in the Lahaul Spiti region, spotlighting rising talent in grassroots Ice Hockey across Men's, Women's, and U-18 Boys' categories. Sham Zone captured the Men's championship with a tight 1-0 victory against Center Zone, while the Women's title was secured by Center Zone on goal difference. Tod Zone emerged victorious in the U-18 Boys category, reinforcing Spiti's thriving Ice Hockey culture.

The final day began with Tod Zone Women's team defeating Pin Zone 4-1 to secure second place in the Women's bracket. Nawang Lamo's early lead and subsequent assist to Kunga Yangchen paved the way for Tod's dominant 4-1 finish, despite a late push by Pin Zone.

The men's final featured a fierce contest as Sham Zone edged out Center Zone 1-0, thanks to a decisive goal by Ajay in the 7th minute. Stellar goalkeeping by Abhishek Thakur ensured Sham Zone's narrow victory and championship glory. Rewarding remarkable individual and team performances, the tournament also celebrated victories in the associated Ice Skating Championship, highlighting burgeoning Himalayan sportsmanship as Spiti asserts itself as an Ice Hockey stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)