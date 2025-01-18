Left Menu

Belgium Parts Ways with Coach Domenico Tedesco Amid Turbulent Times

Belgium has dismissed coach Domenico Tedesco following a disappointing series of performances. The decision, formalized after Tedesco's absence from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers draw, comes after poor results at the 2024 Nations League and Euro 2024. The search for a new coach is underway.

Updated: 18-01-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 01:33 IST
Belgium has dismissed their national football coach, Domenico Tedesco, after a string of lackluster performances, the Belgian football association announced on Friday.

Having failed to attend the draw for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Tedesco's departure was foreseeable, with formal confirmation following a meeting of the football association. Under Tedesco's guidance, Belgium was eliminated in the Round of 16 at the last European Championship and finished third in their Nations League group, clinching victory in just one of six matches.

Despite a strong start with an unbeaten streak of 13 matches, Tedesco's position weakened, notably following a public spat with star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Tedesco's recent results include only two wins in the last 10 games, leading to poor showings at Euro 2024 and in the Nations League. While Tedesco integrated young talent into the team, Belgium is now in search of new leadership, with talks of Thierry Henry potentially returning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

