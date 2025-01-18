Left Menu

Monaco Stumbles Against Montpellier as Lille Seizes Opportunity

Monaco's challenging Ligue 1 season deteriorated further with a 2-1 defeat against last-placed Montpellier, surrendering third place to Lille. Despite early advantage, Monaco's defense faltered in the second half. Lille capitalized with a win over Nice, extending their unbeaten streak, while pressure mounts on Monaco's coach Adi Hütter.

Monaco Stumbles Against Montpellier as Lille Seizes Opportunity
  • Country:
  • France

Monaco's lackluster season hit a new low with a surprising 2-1 loss away to Montpellier, the league's bottom club, in a Ligue 1 fixture, causing them to slip to fourth place behind Lille.

Lille's impressive form continued as they notched a 2-1 victory over Nice, stretching their unbeaten run across all competitions to 21 games. This victory allowed them to overtake Monaco by a single point after Monaco's earlier setback.

After taking an early lead through Thilo Kehrer, Monaco crumbled as Jordan's Mousa Al Tamari scored twice in the second half. New signing Mika Biereth made his first start upfront for Monaco, who have now only won two of their last 11 matches, intensifying the pressure on coach Adi Hütter. Meanwhile, Lille prepares for a challenging Champions League fixture against Liverpool, buoyed by their resilient performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

