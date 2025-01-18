Arun Vishnu Launches Academy After Shaping Indian Women's Badminton

Arun Vishnu, celebrated for his contributions to women's doubles badminton in India, has announced his resignation from national coaching. A new chapter begins as he plans to establish an academy in Nagpur this March.

Hailing from Kozhikode, the 36-year-old coach played a fundamental role in developing eminent players like Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. He also successfully paired Ashwini Ponnappa with Tanisha Crasto. His decision to move is partly influenced by a desire to be closer to his aging father-in-law.

In partnership with his wife, Arundhati Pantawane, a former international player, Vishnu aims to further his coaching endeavors. Despite stepping down, Arun Vishnu remains optimistic about the potential of his star players, highlighting their ability to reach top global rankings. His legacy includes assisting India's successful campaigns at the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)