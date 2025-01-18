Borges and Cabral Oust Indo-Mexican Duo from Australian Open

In an intense battle at Melbourne Park, India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela were eliminated from the Australian Open men's doubles after a second-round defeat by the Portuguese duo of Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral.

The tightly contested match concluded with a scoreline of 6-7(7), 6-4, 3-6. The first set was a nail-biter, extending to 56 minutes as neither pair could break serve, resulting in a tiebreaker won by Borges and Cabral after holding their composure under high pressure.

Though Balaji and Reyes-Varela started the second set strongly, eventually winning it with decisive aces and forehand winners to level the match, Borges and Cabral's powerful serves and forehand dominance in the final set secured their victory. The Indo-Mexican team's exit now turns focus to Rohan Bopanna's mixed doubles campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)