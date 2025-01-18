FC Goa's Critical Showdown: A Battle for Supremacy against East Bengal

In a decisive Indian Super League showdown, FC Goa is set to host East Bengal with ambitions of recapturing second place on the league table this Sunday. FC Goa, currently third, has gathered 27 points from 15 matches and is coming off a series of three draws in their last five games.

Meanwhile, East Bengal languishes in 11th place, seeking consistency after two straight losses. The Gaurs boast a psychological advantage with a five-match winning streak against East Bengal, and a victory will revive their hopes for a top-of-the-table finish.

FC Goa's offense shines with players like Armando Sadiku and Brison Fernandes driving their attack. East Bengal, struggling with goal-scoring opportunities, leans on Hijazi Maher's defense and Naorem Mahesh Singh's forward contributions. As both teams prepare for this critical match, their strategies and execution will be pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)