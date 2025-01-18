Left Menu

Hyderabad Toofans Slam Tamil Nadu Dragons with a 4-0 Victory

Hyderabad Toofans shattered Tamil Nadu Dragons' unbeaten streak with a decisive 4-0 win in the Hockey India League. Gonzalo Peillat's two goals and efforts from Arthur de Sloover and Tim Brand boosted the Toofans to second place, intensifying the competition for the title.

Updated: 18-01-2025 20:52 IST
Hyderabad Toofans Slam Tamil Nadu Dragons with a 4-0 Victory
The Hyderabad Toofans delivered a crushing 4-0 defeat to the Tamil Nadu Dragons in the men's Hockey India League, ending the Dragons' unbeaten streak. Gonzalo Peillat shone with two goals, while teammates Arthur de Sloover and Tim Brand contributed to this significant victory.

The Dragons initially matched the Toofans' intensity, narrowly missing opportunities due to Hyderabad's strong defense led by goalkeeper Vikas Dahiya. However, the Toofans found their stride in the 21st minute when Peillat scored from a penalty corner, setting the momentum in their favor.

As the second half unfolded, the Toofans continued to dominate, with de Sloover and Brand scoring quickly. Peillat secured another goal, sealing the Dragons' fate as they struggled to breach Hyderabad's defenses despite late pressure. This victory propels the Toofans into strong contention for the league title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

