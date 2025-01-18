Left Menu

Ankita Raina Clinches Doubles Victory with Partner Naiktha Bains at ITF W50

Ankita Raina, India's top tennis player, secured her first doubles title in nine months with Naiktha Bains at the ITF W50 event, defeating American seeds Jessie Aney and Jessica Failla. Despite an early singles exit, Raina's persistence led to a thrilling 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 final win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:31 IST
Ankita Raina and Naiktha Bains. (Picture: ITF W50). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ankita Raina, hailed as India's leading tennis talent, has captured her first doubles title in over nine months at the ITF W50 event held at DLTA Complex. Teaming up with British player Naiktha Bains, Raina overcame the American duo of Jessie Aney and Jessica Failla in a nail-biting final on Saturday. The pair secured a hard-fought victory with a scoreline of 6-4, 3-6, 10-8, completing the match in one hour and 42 minutes.

Raina, who faced disappointment with a first-round singles exit, demonstrated resilience in her doubles performance. This triumph marks her first doubles win since April 2024, when she clinched the title in the Kashiwa event alongside Chia Yi Tsao from Taipei, according to a release. Concurrently, singles competitors Tatiana Prozorova and Panna Udvardy set up a final face-off, with Prozorova defeating top-seed Darja Semenistaja and Udvardy overcoming Yuriko Lilly Miyazaki.

In a gripping doubles final, Raina and Bains began dominantly by breaking their opponents' serve at love, with Bains delivering a forehand winner. Despite the Americans' struggle with errors, they gradually closed the gap. However, Raina and Bains maintained their composure to narrowly edge past their rivals, showcasing their strategic edge in the decisive set. This victory further cements Raina's standing as a formidable force in the tennis circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

