Racism in Spanish Football: An Ongoing Challenge
Barcelona's Alejandro Balde and Elche's Bambo Diaby were subjected to racist insults during La Liga and second division matches. The incidents add to a growing list of racial discrimination cases affecting Spanish football. Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior has also faced similar racial abuse.
Alejandro Balde, a left back for Barcelona, reported facing racial slurs from fans during an away game against Getafe in La Liga. Balde, who is Black, expressed his disappointment over the incident in a post-match interview on Movistar.
During the televised interview on Saturday, he mentioned hearing the insults during the first half of the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Balde promptly reported the issue to the referee.
In a related incident in the second division, Elche's player Bambo Diaby was also subjected to racial insults in a match against Sporting Gijon, which also concluded with a 1-1 scoreline. The Spanish football leagues have recently experienced several cases of racism, impacting players like Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior.
