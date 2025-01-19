Left Menu

Racism in Spanish Football: An Ongoing Challenge

Barcelona's Alejandro Balde and Elche's Bambo Diaby were subjected to racist insults during La Liga and second division matches. The incidents add to a growing list of racial discrimination cases affecting Spanish football. Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior has also faced similar racial abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 19-01-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 09:31 IST
Racism in Spanish Football: An Ongoing Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Alejandro Balde, a left back for Barcelona, reported facing racial slurs from fans during an away game against Getafe in La Liga. Balde, who is Black, expressed his disappointment over the incident in a post-match interview on Movistar.

During the televised interview on Saturday, he mentioned hearing the insults during the first half of the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Balde promptly reported the issue to the referee.

In a related incident in the second division, Elche's player Bambo Diaby was also subjected to racial insults in a match against Sporting Gijon, which also concluded with a 1-1 scoreline. The Spanish football leagues have recently experienced several cases of racism, impacting players like Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025