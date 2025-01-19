Jadeja Returns to Ranji: Strengthening India's Domestic Cricket Strategy

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is poised for his return to Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy lineup, set to clash with Delhi starting January 23. This follows his appearance at the team's practice session in Rajkot on Sunday.

Following the tour of Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has mandated national players' participation in domestic cricket, barring injuries. India captain Rohit Sharma and other stalwarts like Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal also confirmed they would suit up for their respective teams.

The move aligns with the thoughts of chief selector Ajit Agarkar, emphasizing the significance of playing domestic games. It not only benefits the athletes in form and fitness but also bolsters India's domestic cricket structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)