PCB Boosts PSL Payouts to Attract Top Foreign Talent
The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to pay an extra USD 100,000 to six top-tier foreign players in PSL, from a special fund now at USD one million. This aims to bridge salary disparities between PSL and rival leagues like IPL, with players such as David Warner benefiting.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will enhance payments for six high-profile foreign players participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by an additional USD 100,000. This boost comes from a special one-million-dollar fund.
Initially, the PCB established a base price cap of USD 200,000 for each overseas player during the PSL draft. However, in a competitive move to keep pace with leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL), the PCB decided to offer supplementary payments. Notably, players such as David Warner will receive USD 300,000, with the PCB covering part of the cost.
This progress reflects the PCB's strategy to attract elite talent, especially since the PSL will run concurrent to the IPL for the first time. This ensures the league remains lucrative and competitive, enticing unsold IPL players like Kane Williamson and others to join PSL 10.
