India's Path to Hosting the 2036 Olympics: A Robust Sports Strategy
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced a comprehensive sports plan to prepare India for hosting the 2036 Olympics, aiming to improve international sports rankings and advance infrastructure. The strategy includes nurturing young talent through initiatives like 'Khelo India' and promoting the 'Fit India Club' for holistic development.
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has unveiled an ambitious plan aimed at propelling India to host the 2036 Olympics, a target accompanied by a drive to improve the country's international sports rankings within the next decade.
Speaking at the launch of Madhya Pradesh's inaugural Fit India Club program, Mandaviya emphasized the significance of reaching a top five standing in global sports rankings by India's centenary year of independence.
The initiative involves the 'Khelo India' program to identify and nurture young talent, with efforts also focused on expanding sports infrastructure to secure a top ten global position by 2036 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
