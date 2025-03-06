Left Menu

EPFO 3.0 will rollout soon, says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Thursday that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation EPFO will soon launch the EPFO 3.0 version, which will allow subscribers to withdraw funds from ATMs, along with several other new features.Speaking after inaugurating EPFOs Office Complex of Telangana Zonal Office and Regional Office here this evening, he said the EPFO 3.0 version will be equivalent to the banking system.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-03-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 22:38 IST
EPFO 3.0 will rollout soon, says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
  • Country:
  • India

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Thursday that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will soon launch the ''EPFO 3.0 version,'' which will allow subscribers to withdraw funds from ATMs, along with several other new features.

Speaking after inaugurating EPFO's Office Complex of Telangana Zonal Office and Regional Office here this evening, he said the 'EPFO 3.0 version' will be equivalent to the banking system. ''In the coming days, EPFO 3.0 version will come. This means EPFO will become equivalent to a bank. Like how transactions are carried out in a bank, you (EPFO subscribers) have your Universal Account Number (UAN) and you will be able to do all your work,'' he said.

''Neither do you to have visit EPFO offices nor do you have to go to employer. It is your money and you can withdraw it as and when you want. Now you still need to go to EPFO offices. I promise you, in the coming days, you can withdraw your money from ATMs whenever you want. We are carrying out such reforms in EPFO.'' Mandaviya, who also virtually inaugurated Regional Office in Naroda, Gujarat and laid foundation stone of staff quarters in Gurugram, Haryana, said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, EPFO is changing and undergoing reforms. Complaints are declining and services are increasing, he said, adding EPFO's system and working style have changed with a pro-people approach. He further said the EPFO platform is witnessing rapid changes and cited fund transfer, claim transfer and corrections in name (of subscribers), withdrawal of pension from any bank as among the reform measures undertaken for the beneficiaries.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy also spoke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025