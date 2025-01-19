Left Menu

Rishabh Pant: The New Captaincy Era for Lucknow Super Giants

Rishabh Pant, the most expensive player in IPL history, is set to become the captain of Lucknow Super Giants. Previously with Delhi Capitals, Pant's leadership role faced challenges, prompting his move. LSG, having acquired Pant for Rs 27 crore, aims to revitalize the team for future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:10 IST
Rishabh Pant: The New Captaincy Era for Lucknow Super Giants
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

Rishabh Pant, India's star wicketkeeper, is making headlines as he prepares to take on the captaincy for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. Acquired for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore, Pant is the most expensive player in IPL history, signaling a significant investment by the franchise.

Despite leading Delhi Capitals until 2023, Pant's tenure wasn't without its challenges. Discrepancies in the team's leadership vision forced Pant to seek new opportunities, culminating in his high-profile acquisition by LSG. His captaincy is anticipated to bring renewed vigor to the team after a lackluster seventh-place finish in 2024.

Aside from key domestic players, Pant will be backed by international talents like David Miller and Mitchell Marsh. Renowned cricket personalities, including mentor Zaheer Khan and head coach Justin Langer, will also support him, aiming to propel LSG to their first IPL final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025