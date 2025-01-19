Rishabh Pant: The New Captaincy Era for Lucknow Super Giants

Rishabh Pant, India's star wicketkeeper, is making headlines as he prepares to take on the captaincy for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. Acquired for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore, Pant is the most expensive player in IPL history, signaling a significant investment by the franchise.

Despite leading Delhi Capitals until 2023, Pant's tenure wasn't without its challenges. Discrepancies in the team's leadership vision forced Pant to seek new opportunities, culminating in his high-profile acquisition by LSG. His captaincy is anticipated to bring renewed vigor to the team after a lackluster seventh-place finish in 2024.

Aside from key domestic players, Pant will be backed by international talents like David Miller and Mitchell Marsh. Renowned cricket personalities, including mentor Zaheer Khan and head coach Justin Langer, will also support him, aiming to propel LSG to their first IPL final.

(With inputs from agencies.)