Thrilling Upsets Shake Australian Open Quarterfinals

Madison Keys achieved a major triumph by defeating Elena Rybakina, while Elina Svitolina showcased her comeback by winning against Veronika Kudermetova. The day also saw Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz advancing to the quarter-finals. The event unfolded amidst the hot weather conditions in Melbourne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

On the ninth day of the Australian Open, Madison Keys delivered a stunning upset against sixth seed Elena Rybakina in three sets, securing her place in the quarter-finals and marking her third top-10 win this year. Her victory was characterized by overcoming a challenging second set and effectively countering Rybakina's powerful serve.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina clinched her position in the quarter-finals for the third time. Svitolina, from Ukraine, came back from trailing 4-1 to defeat Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, marking her first tournament appearance since undergoing foot surgery.

The day's matches occurred amidst Melbourne's soaring temperatures, which reached 26 degrees Celsius (79F), with further action featuring top players such as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz confirmed their spot in the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

