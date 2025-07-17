Left Menu

Aitana Bonmati Overcomes Health Scare to Lead Spain in Euro Quarter-Finals

Spanish playmaker Aitana Bonmati has returned to full fitness following a meningitis scare. As the Women's Euro approaches, she is determined to make history when Spain faces Switzerland in the quarter-finals. Despite a recent hospital stay, Bonmati, confident in her health, is ready for the upcoming match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:41 IST
Spanish football star Aitana Bonmati has returned to the field in full health after overcoming a meningitis scare. The talented playmaker is keen on leading her team to victory against Switzerland in the Women's Euro quarter-final this Friday in Bern.

Bonmati's unexpected hospital stint with suspected viral meningitis threatened to disrupt Spain's tournament plans. However, the 27-year-old insists she's back in peak condition and remains focused on continuing her football journey, unfazed by the recent health scare.

Facing Switzerland poses a new challenge for Spain, as Bonmati aims to help her team advance to the semi-finals with a history-making performance. Despite the potential for future clashes with giants like France or Germany, her sole focus is on the immediate task at hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

