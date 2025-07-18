Germany's Comeback: Aiming for Glory Against France in Euro's Quarter-finals
Despite setbacks in the Women's Euro group stage, Germany is ready to face France in the quarter-finals. Coach Christian Wueck acknowledges France as favorites but believes his team is prepared after their unexpected defeat by Sweden. Germany aims to secure a semi-final spot with improved performance.
Germany's journey in the Women's Euro group stage may have faltered, but the team is prepared to put past struggles behind as they face France in the quarter-finals, according to coach Christian Wueck.
The team suffered a tough 4-1 defeat by Sweden and had defender Carlotta Wamser sent off, resulting in a second-place finish in Group C. This set the stage for a high-stakes clash with France, who are seen as favorites. "If you look at the raw numbers, the French won nine points in the group stage, we won six, that's why I think the French are the favourites," Wueck told reporters.
Determined to move past their disappointment, the Germans have focused on readiness for the knockout phase. Wueck notes that his team is eager and well-prepared to take on France, aiming to capture the final spot in the semi-finals with a strong performance at the St Jakob-Park Stadium.
