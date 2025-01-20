Axar Patel: Unshaken Focus Amidst India's Cricket Transition

Axar Patel, seen as a potential successor to veteran spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, is aware of the transitional phase in Indian cricket but remains unfazed by the expectations. As India's T20 vice-captain, the 31-year-old Patel has consistently demonstrated his abilities across international formats, taking 184 wickets in total, with 55 from 14 Tests.

Despite being in Jadeja's shadow for over a decade, Patel maintains an unwavering belief in his capability as an all-format player. He refuses to succumb to the pressure of trying to prove himself to selectors or critics, focusing instead on executing his roles effectively whenever opportunities arise.

Patel, who recently participated in the T20 series against South Africa, reflects on selection challenges, emphasizing the importance of team dynamics over individual aspirations. With clear communication from the support staff, he remains committed to his strategic role without dwelling on missed opportunities.

