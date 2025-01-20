Left Menu

Indian Shuttle Stars Take Aim at Indonesia Masters Glory

Indian badminton stars like Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen, and PV Sindhu are set to compete at the Indonesia Masters. Amid varying successes and setbacks, these players are eager to claim titles and make notable comebacks in the global badminton arena.

Updated: 20-01-2025 16:09 IST
Indian badminton players are gearing up for the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament, with top contenders like Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty looking to secure their first title of the year.

The doubles pair, ranked ninth in the world, has shown impressive form, having reached the semifinals in recent events such as the Malaysia Open Super 1000 and India Open Super 750.

Meanwhile, singles players including Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu are aiming to overcome early exits in previous tournaments, with Sen determined to advance past the first rounds for the first time this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

