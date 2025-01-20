Manchester United's Historic Struggles: Amorim's Bold Assessment

Manchester United, historically one of the English Premier League's powerhouses, is currently facing what its manager, Ruben Amorim, describes as an unparalleled low in its storied history. Amorim's comments, following a disheartening 3-1 defeat to Brighton, highlight the team's serious struggles this season.

United, a brand synonymous with soccer excellence, finds itself in an unenviable 13th place, trailing 24 points behind top-ranked Liverpool. This slump has sparked concerns over the club potentially recording its poorest league performance since the Premier League's inception in 1992, with its worst finish thus far being eighth last year.

Additional statistics underscore United's plight. The team has suffered more home losses than any similar period since the 1893-94 season, and under Amorim, has lost seven out of 15 games. Despite its historical success, the club is grappling with the aftermath of Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, appointing its 10th manager since his retirement in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)