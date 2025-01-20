Inauguration Indoors: Trump Takes Office Amidst Cold Snap

Donald Trump is set to become the 47th president of the United States during a significantly scaled-back inauguration ceremony. The alteration comes in response to a forecast of severe cold weather badly affecting the capital.

The event will take place indoors at the Capital One Arena, moving from its traditional venue outside the Capitol. This venue shift marks a departure from the usual parading down Pennsylvania Avenue. Trump's swearing-in and inauguration speech will unfold within the arena's confines, ensuring safety from the elements.

Traditionally owned by Ted Leonsis, the Capital One Arena is now under the jurisdiction of the District of Columbia, providing home turf to Washington's NBA and NHL teams. It serves now as a rare, intimate inauguration setting for the incoming president and his supporters.

