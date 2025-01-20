Left Menu

Inauguration Indoors: Trump Takes Office Amidst Cold Snap

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th U.S. president at a scaled-back inauguration due to harsh weather. The event, including the oath and parade, will occur indoors at the Capital One Arena. This venue, owned by Monumental Sports and Entertainment, will host the ceremony, marking a unique presidential induction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:07 IST
Inauguration Indoors: Trump Takes Office Amidst Cold Snap
Donald Trump

Donald Trump is set to become the 47th president of the United States during a significantly scaled-back inauguration ceremony. The alteration comes in response to a forecast of severe cold weather badly affecting the capital.

The event will take place indoors at the Capital One Arena, moving from its traditional venue outside the Capitol. This venue shift marks a departure from the usual parading down Pennsylvania Avenue. Trump's swearing-in and inauguration speech will unfold within the arena's confines, ensuring safety from the elements.

Traditionally owned by Ted Leonsis, the Capital One Arena is now under the jurisdiction of the District of Columbia, providing home turf to Washington's NBA and NHL teams. It serves now as a rare, intimate inauguration setting for the incoming president and his supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025