Birmingham to Host Next Kho Kho World Cup in 2027

Following the successful debut of the Kho Kho World Cup, the president of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), Sudhanshu Mittal, has announced that Birmingham will be the host city for the 2027 edition of the tournament. The inaugural World Cup concluded with India emerging victorious in both the men's and women's categories.

Captains celebrated their triumph by handing over the trophy to the KKFI President and Secretary. Coaches Sumit Bhatia, Munni Joon for the women's team, and Ashwani Sharma for the men's team expressed gratitude towards the federation for its support in elevating the sport on a global platform, as noted in a KKFI press release.

President Mittal shared optimism for the 2026-2027 Birmingham World Cup, aiming for an event surpassing the first edition. He also announced an upcoming International Kho Kho Federation congress on April 17 to plan the sport's trajectory for the next four years. Mittal received congratulatory messages from various dignitaries, signaling widespread acclaim for the tournament's success.

The post-tournament press event saw the attendance of key figures including KKFI's General Secretary MS Tyagi, International Federation Secretary Rohit Haldania, and the World Cup-winning captains Pratik Waikar and Priyanka Ingle, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)