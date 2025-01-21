Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav to Lead India in Historic T20I Series at Eden Gardens

India's T20I series against England begins at Eden Gardens, where skipper Suryakumar Yadav reminisces about his IPL days. The series features vital squad inclusions like Shami's return post-injury. Youngsters like Abhishek Sharma are retained, and the Indian seam and spin attack is well-rounded for the challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:46 IST
Suryakumar Ydav (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
As India gears up for the first T20I in a five-match series against England, scheduled at the iconic Eden Gardens, skipper Suryakumar Yadav recalls his past performances at the same ground during the Indian Premier League (IPL) era. Matches are set to unfold in Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai, marking a significant series in the cricketing calendar.

In a video released by the BCCI on X, Yadav described a nostalgic connection with Eden Gardens, a venue where he excelled as part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2014 to 2017. Remembering his title-winning time with KKR, Yadav expressed disbelief at now leading the national team at such a storied ground.

The Indian squad sees the inclusion of promising talents like Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana. A major highlight is the return of Mohammad Shami post-ankle surgery, aiming to bolster India's pace attack. The series marks Shami's return since the 2023 World Cup. The bowling lineup, featuring Arshdeep Singh and seasoned players like Axar Patel, is set to provide robust competition against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

