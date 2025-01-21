Left Menu

I-League Round 10: Action Intensifies as Leaders Aim to Pull Away

As Round 10 of the I-League commences, Churchill Brothers, Inter Kashi, and Namdhari FC vie for top spots, while SC Bengaluru and Aizawl FC struggle to avoid relegation. Top scorers fuel their teams' ambitions, as pivotal matches could reshape the league standings, offering thrilling football action across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:43 IST
Team Churchill Brothers (Photo: I League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Round 10 of the I-League kicks off this Wednesday, the league standings reveal a polarizing scenario among the contending teams. At the top, Churchill Brothers, Inter Kashi, and Namdhari FC push to extend their lead with each encounter. In contrast, SC Bengaluru and Aizawl FC fervently battle to escape relegation.

Churchill Brothers, spearheaded by the prolific Wayde Lekay, look to solidify their position when they face Rajasthan United FC in Jaipur. With 19 points from nine matches, Churchill Brothers depend on Lekay, the league's leading scorer, to continue his form. Meanwhile, Rajasthan United seeks to improve their standing after recent draws.

Catch the attention among contenders like Namdhari FC and Inter Kashi, closely following the leaders. Both teams have secured 17 points and await any slip-ups. Matches this week against formidable opponents will test their mettle. Lower-ranked clubs like Aizawl FC and SC Bengaluru fight to overturn their poor runs when they encounter other struggling teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

