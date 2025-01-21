Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Vice-Captaincy: India's Strategic Move for Champions Trophy

Ravichandran Ashwin supports the Indian team's decision to make Shubman Gill vice-captain for the Champions Trophy, viewing it as a forward-thinking move. Amid limited leadership options, Gill's role is seen as secure, with senior players providing guidance. Concerns remain about left-handers and batting depth in India's squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:08 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin has thrown his weight behind the Indian team management's move to appoint Shubman Gill as vice-captain for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Calling it a 'forward-thinking move,' Ashwin highlighted Gill's secure position in the team and the potential for grooming him as a future leader.

The experienced off-spinner, who recently retired during the Australia tour, pointed out the limited options available for the vice-captain role, supporting the decision. Ashwin noted Gill's previous experience in vice-captaincy, underscoring the strategic nature of the selection.

While Gill assumes the ODI vice-captaincy, Axar Patel takes the T20I role. Concerns persist regarding India's lack of left-handed batters and the absence of a reliable No. 8 in the batting lineup. Ashwin also discussed potential combinations, including the involvement of promising talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar, as India looks to address its squad balance ahead of the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

