Shubman Gill's Vice-Captaincy: India's Strategic Move for Champions Trophy

Ravichandran Ashwin has thrown his weight behind the Indian team management's move to appoint Shubman Gill as vice-captain for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Calling it a 'forward-thinking move,' Ashwin highlighted Gill's secure position in the team and the potential for grooming him as a future leader.

The experienced off-spinner, who recently retired during the Australia tour, pointed out the limited options available for the vice-captain role, supporting the decision. Ashwin noted Gill's previous experience in vice-captaincy, underscoring the strategic nature of the selection.

While Gill assumes the ODI vice-captaincy, Axar Patel takes the T20I role. Concerns persist regarding India's lack of left-handed batters and the absence of a reliable No. 8 in the batting lineup. Ashwin also discussed potential combinations, including the involvement of promising talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar, as India looks to address its squad balance ahead of the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)