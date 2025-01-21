Suryakumar Yadav's Acceptance of Champions Trophy Exclusion

Suryakumar Yadav, the dynamic T20 captain, expressed his acceptance of not being included in the Champions Trophy squad, recognizing his shortcomings in ODI matches. Despite his disappointment, he believes the selected players deserve their spots.

Overlooked by selectors, Yadav nevertheless leads India against England in the upcoming five-match T20 series, focusing on his role in the format where he shines. His performance in 50-over cricket has been lackluster, with 773 runs in 37 ODIs.

While acknowledging the pain of exclusion, Yadav looks to support the team and appreciates Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as pivotal bowlers for the team if fit for the Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)