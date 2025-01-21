Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav's Acceptance of Champions Trophy Exclusion

Explosive T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav has accepted his omission from the Champions Trophy squad, acknowledging his underperformance in ODIs. He extends his support to the selected team, emphasizing the deserving nature of those chosen. Yadav remains committed to leading in the T20I series against England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:51 IST
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Suryakumar Yadav, the dynamic T20 captain, expressed his acceptance of not being included in the Champions Trophy squad, recognizing his shortcomings in ODI matches. Despite his disappointment, he believes the selected players deserve their spots.

Overlooked by selectors, Yadav nevertheless leads India against England in the upcoming five-match T20 series, focusing on his role in the format where he shines. His performance in 50-over cricket has been lackluster, with 773 runs in 37 ODIs.

While acknowledging the pain of exclusion, Yadav looks to support the team and appreciates Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as pivotal bowlers for the team if fit for the Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

