Laura Mueller: Pioneering Engineer in Formula 1

Laura Mueller has been appointed as the first female race engineer in Formula 1 by Haas. Working with driver Esteban Ocon, Mueller brings experience from her role as a performance engineer. Known for her determination and work ethic, she has been with Haas since 2022.

Laura Mueller has made history as the first female race engineer in Formula 1, following her appointment by Haas.

She will collaborate closely with French driver Esteban Ocon, marking a significant step for gender diversity in the sport.

Mueller, praised for her determination and excellent work ethic, was previously a performance engineer and has been part of Haas since 2022.

