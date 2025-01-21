Laura Mueller: Pioneering Engineer in Formula 1
Laura Mueller has been appointed as the first female race engineer in Formula 1 by Haas. Working with driver Esteban Ocon, Mueller brings experience from her role as a performance engineer. Known for her determination and work ethic, she has been with Haas since 2022.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Northcarolina | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:26 IST
Laura Mueller has made history as the first female race engineer in Formula 1, following her appointment by Haas.
She will collaborate closely with French driver Esteban Ocon, marking a significant step for gender diversity in the sport.
Mueller, praised for her determination and excellent work ethic, was previously a performance engineer and has been part of Haas since 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement