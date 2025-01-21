Left Menu

Cricket's Olympic Dream: Jay Shah's Strategic Push for 2032

The International Cricket Council chairman, Jay Shah, actively seeks cricket's inclusion in the Olympics. He's met with IOC president Thomas Bach to advocate for the sport's inclusion beyond the 2028 Los Angeles Games. In Brisbane, Shah sought support for cricket in the 2032 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:30 IST
Cricket's Olympic Dream: Jay Shah's Strategic Push for 2032
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council, is championing the inclusion of cricket in the Olympic sports roster beyond the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Recently, he engaged in pivotal talks with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at the Extraordinary IOC Session in Lausanne.

The ICC shared images of the meeting, highlighting the momentum behind cricket's Olympic bid. Shah's efforts have been ongoing since his election as ICC chairman last year, and he officially assumed his role on December 1.

In a concerted push, Shah traveled to Brisbane during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy event, meeting with Brisbane Olympic Organising Committee head Cindy Hook and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley. His mission was to solidify cricket's return as an Olympic sport, with its T20 format already secured for the 2028 LA Games, after last featuring in the 1900 Paris Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025