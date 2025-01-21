Cricket's Olympic Dream: Jay Shah's Strategic Push for 2032

Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council, is championing the inclusion of cricket in the Olympic sports roster beyond the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Recently, he engaged in pivotal talks with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at the Extraordinary IOC Session in Lausanne.

The ICC shared images of the meeting, highlighting the momentum behind cricket's Olympic bid. Shah's efforts have been ongoing since his election as ICC chairman last year, and he officially assumed his role on December 1.

In a concerted push, Shah traveled to Brisbane during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy event, meeting with Brisbane Olympic Organising Committee head Cindy Hook and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley. His mission was to solidify cricket's return as an Olympic sport, with its T20 format already secured for the 2028 LA Games, after last featuring in the 1900 Paris Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)