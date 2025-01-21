Left Menu

Chess Titans Clash: Nakamura Joins Star-Studded Norway Chess 2025 Lineup

Norway Chess 2025 promises exhilarating encounters as celebrated chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura returns for his seventh appearance. The event in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6 will bring together top-ranked players, including world champion Magnus Carlsen, for thrilling battles and intense rivalries against emerging stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:18 IST
D Gukesh. (Photo: X/@DGukesh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway Chess has officially announced that chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, ranked third in the world, will be participating in the 2025 edition of the prestigious tournament. This marks Nakamura's seventh appearance at the event, where his dynamic playstyle has endeared him to fans globally. The tournament promises fierce competition, especially with the youngest World Champion, Gukesh D, challenging the top-ranked trio.

The tournament, scheduled in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6, will feature an exceptionally strong lineup. The participants include World No.1 Magnus Carlsen, No.2 Fabiano Caruana, No.3 Nakamura, No.4 Arjun Erigaisi, No.5 Gukesh D, and No.9 Wei Yi. Known for its groundbreaking lineups, this year's roster boasts four players with ratings over 2800, matched only by the 2017 event.

Nakamura, the reigning FIDE World Fischer Random Chess Champion and a five-time U.S. Chess Champion, expressed his eagerness to return, citing the friendships and formidable challenges that Norway Chess offers. Among opponents, Nakamura is especially keen to compete against Wei Yi, who he has played only a couple of times. This tournament will reignite the rivalry with Magnus Carlsen, as fans eagerly anticipate exhilarating face-offs between these titans.

Norway Chess founder Kjell Madland praised Nakamura's return, highlighting his mix of skill and charisma that captivates audiences. Hikaru Nakamura continues to be a significant influence in the chess community, both as a player and a popular chess streamer, connecting with a vast audience worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

