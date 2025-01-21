Manchester City Signs Rising Brazilian Star Vitor Reis

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City have announced the acquisition of promising Brazilian youth international Vitor Reis from Palmeiras. The 19-year-old defender has agreed to a four-and-a-half-year deal, which will see him remain at the Etihad Stadium until 2029.

Reis made his mark in Brazil, rising through Palmeiras' youth system before debuting in senior football in June 2024. His impressive performances helped his team secure the runner-up position in the Brazilian Serie A, earning him a place in the Trofeu Mesa Redonda Team of the Year for 2024.

Expressing his excitement, Reis said, 'Joining Manchester City, one of the world's biggest clubs, is a dream. The club's recent achievements are extraordinary, and working with Pep Guardiola is something every young player aspires to.' Director of Football Txiki Begiristain praised Reis as a promising defender with potential to excel under City's guidance.

