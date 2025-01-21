Union Minister Calls for Good Governance in Sports Federations to Elevate India’s Olympic Aspirations

Highlighting India’s remarkable performance in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and laying the groundwork for the country’s 2036 Olympic bid, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, urged National Sports Federations (NSFs) to adopt transparent governance practices. Speaking at a roundtable meeting in New Delhi, the Minister emphasized building a robust sports ecosystem that prioritizes planning, governance, and infrastructure. Key Highlights from the Meeting:

Focus on Governance Dr. Mandaviya called for greater transparency and accountability in the operations of NSFs, stressing the importance of minimizing litigation to prevent disruptions for athletes. He urged stakeholders to focus on the national interest and prioritize athletes over organizational disputes.

"Our government is very clear—federations must adopt good governance. Transparent elections are critical, and lingering disputes must be avoided for the sake of our athletes," said the Union Minister.

Vision for LA 2028 and Beyond The Minister linked good governance to India’s potential to improve its medal tally in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and reiterated the nation’s aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics. He stressed the importance of a unified effort from all stakeholders to achieve these goals.

“Athletes represent the country, not organizations. To strengthen our Olympic aspirations, all stakeholders must pool their resources and efforts,” Dr. Mandaviya added.

Harnessing India’s Natural Sporting Talent

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted India’s diverse topography as a fertile ground for nurturing sports talent. He emphasized:

Coastal regions for producing elite swimmers.

Tribal areas for discovering natural talent in archery and other sports.

Programmes like Khelo India as key platforms to identify and nurture young athletes.

Corporate Sector Involvement T

he Minister encouraged corporate participation through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to support talent identification, infrastructure development, and training programs.

Academy Culture and Coaching Excellence Dr. Mandaviya called for a shift towards a strong academy culture for grooming talent and modernizing coaching methods. He announced plans to improve the quality of Indian coaches by providing international exposure and leveraging global best practices.

Utilizing Sports Quota Recruits The Minister revealed that the government is working on optimizing the engagement of officials recruited under the sports quota in Central Government Departments and PSUs. These individuals will contribute more actively to sports-related initiatives.

Feedback from NSFs and Stakeholders

Senior representatives from recognized NSFs pledged to enhance transparency and praised the government’s proactive role in creating a supportive environment for athletes. Discussions revolved around nurturing grassroots talent and strengthening India’s sports infrastructure to ensure the country’s sustained success on the global stage.

Looking Ahead

Dr. Mandaviya concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to transforming India into a global sporting powerhouse. He emphasized the need for collaboration among NSFs, the corporate sector, and government bodies to create a world-class sports ecosystem.

"India’s journey in sports is just beginning. Together, we can build a future where our athletes bring pride to the nation on every global platform," the Minister said.

This meeting reflects India’s comprehensive strategy to build on its Olympic success and position itself as a leading sports nation by 2036.