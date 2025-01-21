Djokovic Shines in Australian Open: Sports Highlights

Novak Djokovic delivered a masterclass performance against Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open, securing a semi-final spot for the 50th time in his illustrious career. The 37-year-old Serb once again proved his dominance with a tactical win that thrilled the Melbourne crowd.

In other sports news, former LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman expressed confidence in his position against PGA stalwarts Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, arguing that they have financially benefited from the new circuit. Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green is out for a week with a calf strain, impacting the team's dynamics.

In the NBA, CJ McCollum's stellar performance was pivotal in the New Orleans Pelicans' record-setting comeback against the Utah Jazz. Overcoming a 25-point deficit, McCollum's efforts led his team to a 123-119 overtime victory, showcasing resilience and determination.

