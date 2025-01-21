Maharashtra Gears Up for Baroda Showdown in Ranji Trophy
Maharashtra announced a 16-member squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Baroda, beginning January 23. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team sits in a precarious position in their group. The match will occur at the Golf Club Ground in Nasik, as Maharashtra looks to recover in the tournament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:43 IST
Maharashtra has announced a 16-member squad for their critical Ranji Trophy match against Baroda, which is set to commence on January 23.
The team, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, currently finds itself at a challenging position with three losses, one win, and a draw from their five matches in the tournament.
The game will take place at the Golf Club Ground in Nasik, as Maharashtra aims to turn its fortunes around in the coming contests, starting with Baroda and later facing Tripura.
(With inputs from agencies.)
