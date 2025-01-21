Left Menu

Maharashtra Gears Up for Baroda Showdown in Ranji Trophy

Maharashtra announced a 16-member squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Baroda, beginning January 23. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team sits in a precarious position in their group. The match will occur at the Golf Club Ground in Nasik, as Maharashtra looks to recover in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:43 IST
Maharashtra Gears Up for Baroda Showdown in Ranji Trophy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has announced a 16-member squad for their critical Ranji Trophy match against Baroda, which is set to commence on January 23.

The team, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, currently finds itself at a challenging position with three losses, one win, and a draw from their five matches in the tournament.

The game will take place at the Golf Club Ground in Nasik, as Maharashtra aims to turn its fortunes around in the coming contests, starting with Baroda and later facing Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025