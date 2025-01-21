Prince Harry's Fight for Truth: Showdown with Murdoch's Media Empire

In an ongoing legal standoff, Prince Harry's lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group has hit a temporary standstill as discussions for a possible settlement take center stage. Initially set to proceed in London's High Court, the hearings have been delayed, with Harry and former lawmaker Tom Watson alleging unlawful activities spanning over a decade.

The case scrutinizes the conduct of journalists and private investigators working for The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World. These actions took place between 1996 and 2011, during which News Group Newspapers have been involved in similar settlements running into hundreds of millions of pounds.

Harry remains resolute in his pursuit of unveiling the truth, a stance reinforced by NGN's earlier settlements involving celebrities and public figures. The trial was set to address generic issues of phone-hacking, with Harry planning to argue the complicity of senior media executives in perpetuating these activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)