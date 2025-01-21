Left Menu

Prince Harry's Fight for Truth: Showdown with Murdoch's Media Empire

Prince Harry's legal battle against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers for alleged unlawful information gathering has been delayed. Both sides are negotiating a possible settlement concerning actions by journalists and private investigators. Harry is committed to uncovering the truth, not seeking financial compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:28 IST
Prince Harry's Fight for Truth: Showdown with Murdoch's Media Empire
Prince Harry

In an ongoing legal standoff, Prince Harry's lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group has hit a temporary standstill as discussions for a possible settlement take center stage. Initially set to proceed in London's High Court, the hearings have been delayed, with Harry and former lawmaker Tom Watson alleging unlawful activities spanning over a decade.

The case scrutinizes the conduct of journalists and private investigators working for The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World. These actions took place between 1996 and 2011, during which News Group Newspapers have been involved in similar settlements running into hundreds of millions of pounds.

Harry remains resolute in his pursuit of unveiling the truth, a stance reinforced by NGN's earlier settlements involving celebrities and public figures. The trial was set to address generic issues of phone-hacking, with Harry planning to argue the complicity of senior media executives in perpetuating these activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025