Madison Keys Powers Into Australian Open Semis with Aggressive Win

In a thrilling encounter, Madison Keys surged into the semi-finals of the Australian Open, showcasing her trademark aggression and resilience against Elina Svitolina.

After dropping the first set 3-6, Keys made a formidable comeback by executing a smarter, more aggressive game plan, ultimately securing the victory 6-3 6-4.

Riding a 10-match winning streak, Keys awaits the winner between second seed Iga Swiatek and eighth seed Emma Navarro. Her eyes are firmly set on claiming her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)