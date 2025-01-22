Left Menu

Madison Keys Powers Into Australian Open Semis with Aggressive Win

Madison Keys has secured her place in the Australian Open semi-finals after defeating Elina Svitolina. Despite a challenging start, Keys rallied back with her aggressive play to win 3-6 6-3 6-4. She aims for her first Grand Slam title, showcasing determination and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 08:21 IST
In a thrilling encounter, Madison Keys surged into the semi-finals of the Australian Open, showcasing her trademark aggression and resilience against Elina Svitolina.

After dropping the first set 3-6, Keys made a formidable comeback by executing a smarter, more aggressive game plan, ultimately securing the victory 6-3 6-4.

Riding a 10-match winning streak, Keys awaits the winner between second seed Iga Swiatek and eighth seed Emma Navarro. Her eyes are firmly set on claiming her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)

