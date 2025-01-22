Iga Swiatek Powers Through to Australian Open Semifinals
Iga Swiatek advances to the Australian Open semifinals with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory over Emma Navarro. Swiatek, seeking her first title at Melbourne Park, is set to face Madison Keys next. Known for her formidable game, she hasn't dropped a set or lost more than 14 games so far.
Iga Swiatek stormed into the Australian Open semifinals, overpowering Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday. The Polish tennis star has yet to drop a set, amassing only 14 games lost en route to her clash with Madison Keys on Thursday.
Swiatek, eyeing her first triumph at Melbourne Park, continues her stellar run with unyielding performance, drawing comparisons to Maria Sharapova's 2013 feat. Swiatek expressed satisfaction with her journey so far but remains focused on the challenges ahead.
Madison Keys, Swiatek's next opponent, is on a 10-match winning streak, including victories over past Australian Open finalists. Swiatek, acknowledging Keys' prowess and experience, emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and strategy in their upcoming semifinal showdown.
