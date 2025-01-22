Epic Battles at Melbourne Park: Thrills of the Australian Open

The Australian Open's 11th day was filled with intense matches, highlighted by Ben Shelton's victory over Lorenzo Sonego. Shelton won 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4), prompting his first semi-final appearance at Melbourne Park.

The American player had previously reached the semi-finals at the 2023 U.S. Open, and is now set to face either Jannik Sinner or Alex de Minaur. Iga Swiatek continues her charge, defeating Emma Navarro and setting up a semi-final with Madison Keys.

Keys forced a comeback to overcome Elina Svitolina, culminating an intense quarter-final battle. With only days left, players are intensifying their bids for the grand slam title at Melbourne Park.

