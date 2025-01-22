Epic Battles at Melbourne Park: Thrills of the Australian Open
The 11th day of the Australian Open saw Ben Shelton defeating Lorenzo Sonego to advance to his first semi-final. Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys both triumphed to secure semi-final berths, showcasing outstanding performances. Key players continue to battle for their chance at Melbourne supremacy.
The Australian Open's 11th day was filled with intense matches, highlighted by Ben Shelton's victory over Lorenzo Sonego. Shelton won 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4), prompting his first semi-final appearance at Melbourne Park.
The American player had previously reached the semi-finals at the 2023 U.S. Open, and is now set to face either Jannik Sinner or Alex de Minaur. Iga Swiatek continues her charge, defeating Emma Navarro and setting up a semi-final with Madison Keys.
Keys forced a comeback to overcome Elina Svitolina, culminating an intense quarter-final battle. With only days left, players are intensifying their bids for the grand slam title at Melbourne Park.
