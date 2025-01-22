Badosa and Keys Set to Challenge Tennis Titans: Sabalenka and Swiatek

In the tense build-up to the Australian Open semi-finals, Paula Badosa and Madison Keys aim to disrupt the anticipated clash by facing formidable opponents Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, respectively. The matches are set for Thursday at Melbourne Park.

Aryna Sabalenka, poised to achieve a rare three-peat, faces her friend Paula Badosa on Rod Laver Arena. Badosa, currently ranked 11th, has been formidable, losing just one set so far and defeating the American third seed Coco Gauff to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys looks to overturn her 4-1 record against Iga Swiatek, the second seed. Swiatek, eyeing her maiden Australian Open final, remains dominant, having not dropped a set yet, while Keys enters with the confidence of a 10-match winning streak.

