Left Menu

Badosa and Keys Set to Challenge Tennis Titans: Sabalenka and Swiatek

Paula Badosa and Madison Keys prepare to upset the expected Australian Open final by facing Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals. Sabalenka aims for a historic three-peat, while Swiatek eyes her first Melbourne Park crown. Both Badosa and Keys face tough challenges against the top seeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:32 IST
Badosa and Keys Set to Challenge Tennis Titans: Sabalenka and Swiatek
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

In the tense build-up to the Australian Open semi-finals, Paula Badosa and Madison Keys aim to disrupt the anticipated clash by facing formidable opponents Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, respectively. The matches are set for Thursday at Melbourne Park.

Aryna Sabalenka, poised to achieve a rare three-peat, faces her friend Paula Badosa on Rod Laver Arena. Badosa, currently ranked 11th, has been formidable, losing just one set so far and defeating the American third seed Coco Gauff to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys looks to overturn her 4-1 record against Iga Swiatek, the second seed. Swiatek, eyeing her maiden Australian Open final, remains dominant, having not dropped a set yet, while Keys enters with the confidence of a 10-match winning streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025