Cortina d'Ampezzo: Ready for the Olympics Spotlight

The Cortina d'Ampezzo ski course has successfully impressed athletes ahead of the Winter Olympics. The course, host to World Cup races since 1969, showed promising conditions. Athletes praised the atmosphere and organization, suggesting that the location is well-prepared for the upcoming Olympic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:52 IST
The renowned ski course at Cortina d'Ampezzo has garnered praise from athletes as it gears up for the Winter Olympics, set to take place in February 2026. Last weekend, the venue hosted World Cup races that served as a test, receiving positive reviews from those who participated.

American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn hailed the course's readiness, emphasizing the unprecedented crowd turnout and the energetic atmosphere, a testament to the venue's capable organization for the Olympic spotlight next year.

Super-G Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami lauded the track's impeccable conditions, highlighting Cortina's consistency despite challenging weather. The Dolomites provided a perfect backdrop, enhancing the competitors' experience and adding to the anticipation for the Winter Games.

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

