Cortina d'Ampezzo: Ready for the Olympics Spotlight

The renowned ski course at Cortina d'Ampezzo has garnered praise from athletes as it gears up for the Winter Olympics, set to take place in February 2026. Last weekend, the venue hosted World Cup races that served as a test, receiving positive reviews from those who participated.

American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn hailed the course's readiness, emphasizing the unprecedented crowd turnout and the energetic atmosphere, a testament to the venue's capable organization for the Olympic spotlight next year.

Super-G Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami lauded the track's impeccable conditions, highlighting Cortina's consistency despite challenging weather. The Dolomites provided a perfect backdrop, enhancing the competitors' experience and adding to the anticipation for the Winter Games.

