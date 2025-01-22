Left Menu

Unprecedented Security Measures Set for ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan is ramping up security efforts by deploying at least 17,000 personnel in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The Punjab government is orchestrating a comprehensive security strategy, with a substantial presence of police, commandos, and paramilitary rangers to ensure the safety of the tournament's venues, teams, and routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:06 IST
In an effort to ensure safety at the ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistani authorities plan to deploy more than 17,000 security personnel across Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The Punjab government is spearheading this extensive security effort.

According to officials, Lahore will see the deployment of around 7,600 police and security personnel, including special commandos, with an additional 4,500 officers stationed in Rawalpindi. Notably, snipers and aerial monitoring will be part of the strategy, backed by the military if necessary.

Sindh police in Karachi also confirm that plans are in place to deploy 5,000 personnel for the event. Having hosted only four Asia Cup games in 2023 due to logistical changes, Pakistan is now set to hold at least 11 matches of the Champions Trophy, including the opener in Karachi on February 19.

