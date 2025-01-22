Left Menu

Bengaluru Open: A New High in Indian Tennis

The Bengaluru Open, a prominent event on the ATP Challenger Tour, is set to kick off its eighth edition with a category upgrade to ATP 125, offering $200,000 in prize money. The tournament has historically been a platform for Indian tennis players, with notable past winners. Organizers express excitement about its enhanced stature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:29 IST
The Bengaluru Open, now a major fixture on the ATP Challenger Tour, is gearing up for its eighth edition from February 24, following an upgrade to ATP 125 category. The tournament, set to offer $200,000 in prize money, serves as a crucial opportunity for tennis stars to showcase their skills.

With an exciting past featuring Indian winners like Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran, the tournament continues to be a promising launchpad for aspiring players. Ramkumar Ramanathan, who has clinched the doubles crown multiple times, expressed his enthusiasm to participate once again.

Tournament Director Sunil Yajaman highlighted the event's enhanced standing, expecting it to attract top-tier talent and assert its importance on the global stage. Local minister and KSLTA Vice-President Priyank Kharge praised the event's role in nurturing Indian tennis talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

