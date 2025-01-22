Bengaluru Open: A New High in Indian Tennis

The Bengaluru Open, now a major fixture on the ATP Challenger Tour, is gearing up for its eighth edition from February 24, following an upgrade to ATP 125 category. The tournament, set to offer $200,000 in prize money, serves as a crucial opportunity for tennis stars to showcase their skills.

With an exciting past featuring Indian winners like Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran, the tournament continues to be a promising launchpad for aspiring players. Ramkumar Ramanathan, who has clinched the doubles crown multiple times, expressed his enthusiasm to participate once again.

Tournament Director Sunil Yajaman highlighted the event's enhanced standing, expecting it to attract top-tier talent and assert its importance on the global stage. Local minister and KSLTA Vice-President Priyank Kharge praised the event's role in nurturing Indian tennis talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)