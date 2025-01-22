Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy Dazzles as India Outclasses England in T20 Thriller

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy starred with figures of 3/23, guiding India to a compelling bowling performance against England. Opting for a spin-heavy attack, India's bowlers dismantled England for 132 in the first T20I at Eden Gardens, with significant contributions from Arshdeep Singh and the spin troika.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:55 IST
Varun Chakravarthy
  • Country:
  • India

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy stole the spotlight with figures of 3/23, as India showcased an exceptional bowling performance, dismantling England for 132 in the first T20I at Eden Gardens, Wednesday night.

The surprise omission of Mohammed Shami from the squad paid off as the Gambhir-led think tank's spin-heavy strategy flourished, with their troika capturing 5 wickets for just 67 runs in 12 overs.

Despite dewy conditions, India fielded three spinners. Arshdeep Singh set the tone early, dismissing England's openers, and went on to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Chakravarthy's post-powerplay strikes secured India's dominance, complementing effective spells by Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

