Abhishek Sharma's Power-Hitting Leads India to T20I Victory Over England

In a dazzling display of batting prowess, Abhishek Sharma led India to a commanding seven-wicket victory over England in the first T20I, held on Wednesday. Sharma's 79-run knock off just 34 balls set the stage for an Indian triumph at Eden Gardens.

Arshdeep Singh's record-breaking spell, which saw him become India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, was instrumental in containing England to a modest 132 runs. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy also played a pivotal role, notching up three crucial wickets.

Despite a valiant effort by England's Jos Buttler, who scored 68 from 44 balls, the team faltered under India's dominant bowling and strategic execution by stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav, securing India a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

(With inputs from agencies.)