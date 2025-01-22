Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Power-Hitting Leads India to T20I Victory Over England

Abhishek Sharma's explosive 79 off 34 balls led India to a seven-wicket win over England in the first T20I. India's disciplined bowling, highlighted by Arshdeep Singh's record-breaking performance, restricted England to 132. Varun Chakravarthy's crucial wickets further dismantled England's batting lineup, ensuring an Indian victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:16 IST
Abhishek Sharma's Power-Hitting Leads India to T20I Victory Over England
Abhishek Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling display of batting prowess, Abhishek Sharma led India to a commanding seven-wicket victory over England in the first T20I, held on Wednesday. Sharma's 79-run knock off just 34 balls set the stage for an Indian triumph at Eden Gardens.

Arshdeep Singh's record-breaking spell, which saw him become India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, was instrumental in containing England to a modest 132 runs. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy also played a pivotal role, notching up three crucial wickets.

Despite a valiant effort by England's Jos Buttler, who scored 68 from 44 balls, the team faltered under India's dominant bowling and strategic execution by stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav, securing India a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025