Zack Steffen Shines in U.S. Victory against Costa Rica

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen made a triumphant return to international football after an absence of nearly three years, leading the United States to a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica. The match was part of the Americans' second consecutive friendly without the involvement of Europe-based players.

Brian White and Caden Clark both contributed their maiden international goals, with White scoring in the 21st minute and Clark finding the net in the 77th. Steffen's impressive saves ensured a clean sheet, while Patrick Agyemang added a late goal to seal the win.

Having been omitted from the World Cup roster last year, Steffen, playing with Colorado in the MLS, showcased his skill by denying shots from Alejandro Bran and Allan Cruz. The team now prepares for their upcoming Nations League semifinal match against Panama on March 20.

