Left Menu

Shai's Stellar Night, Aaron Glenn's New Role, and More Sports Highlights

A roundup of recent sports news includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 54-point game, Aaron Glenn's appointment as Jets head coach, Ben Johnson's optimistic start with the Bears, and much more from NBA, NFL, NHL, tennis, and baseball.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:29 IST
Shai's Stellar Night, Aaron Glenn's New Role, and More Sports Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exhilarating NBA performance, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shattered his career-high records with a 54-point game, propelling the Oklahoma City Thunder to a decisive 123-114 win over the Utah Jazz. The game's tightly contested nature shifted only in the final minutes as the Thunder outpaced the Jazz.

The New York Jets have hired Aaron Glenn as their head coach, marking a homecoming for the former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator. Glenn, originally drafted by the Jets in 1994, returns to steer the team towards new successes, drawing on his extensive NFL experience.

In the NHL, Adam Fantilli made headlines with his first career hat trick for the Columbus Blue Jackets, contributing to a commanding 5-1 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, the tennis courts heat up with Novak Djokovic advancing in his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025