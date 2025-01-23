Shai's Stellar Night, Aaron Glenn's New Role, and More Sports Highlights

In an exhilarating NBA performance, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shattered his career-high records with a 54-point game, propelling the Oklahoma City Thunder to a decisive 123-114 win over the Utah Jazz. The game's tightly contested nature shifted only in the final minutes as the Thunder outpaced the Jazz.

The New York Jets have hired Aaron Glenn as their head coach, marking a homecoming for the former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator. Glenn, originally drafted by the Jets in 1994, returns to steer the team towards new successes, drawing on his extensive NFL experience.

In the NHL, Adam Fantilli made headlines with his first career hat trick for the Columbus Blue Jackets, contributing to a commanding 5-1 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, the tennis courts heat up with Novak Djokovic advancing in his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from agencies.)