Manchester City's recent acquisition, Omar Marmoush, hailed as a 'golden boy' by Mohamed Salah, is anticipated to boost City's performance this season. Marmoush, known for his dynamic play style, signed from Eintracht Frankfurt for around 70 million euros.

Marmoush, 25, has showcased his exceptional skill set in Bundesliga, being second top scorer with 15 goals. His versatility, seen both as a striker and a winger, has led to stellar performances, drawing comparisons with Salah.

The Egyptian began his career at Wadi Degla, moved to Wolfsburg in 2017, and enjoyed fruitful spells at Stuttgart and Frankfurt. City manager Pep Guardiola banks on Marmoush's trajectory to invigorate the Premier League side's struggling campaign.

