India's Youthful Blue Colts Gear Up for Mandiri U20 Challenge

The India U20 men's team, led by head coach Biby Thomas, is set to compete in the Mandiri U20 Challenge Series. Despite being the youngest team, they bring international experience, with key players like Gurnaj Singh Grewal. The tournament serves as preparation for future championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sidoajo | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:06 IST
The India U20 men's team is set to launch their campaign in the Mandiri U20 Challenge Series, a four-nation friendly football tournament, with an initial match against Syria on Friday.

Under the guidance of head coach Biby Thomas, the 23-member squad, comprising predominantly of under-17 and under-18 players, arrived in Surabaya, Indonesia, on Wednesday, and wasted no time before holding their first training session at the Gelora 10 November Stadium. The team is also scheduled to face off against Jordan on January 27 and tournament hosts Indonesia on January 30.

The tournament promises to be a challenging endeavor for the youthful Indian squad, who stand as the youngest team among the participants. But despite the age gap, the team carries significant international match experience, primarily from their stint as part of the India U17 team that clinched the SAFF U17 Championship title in 2024. Players like Gurnaj Singh Grewal and Malemngamba Singh Thokchom are expected to contribute critically to the team's efforts in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

