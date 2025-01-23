Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Bold Switch to Ferrari: A Leap of Faith

Lewis Hamilton has joined Ferrari after leaving Mercedes, citing a gut feeling as the motivation. The switch comes nearly a year post-announcement, marking a significant career shift. Hamilton aims to revive Ferrari's past glories, viewing the move as a needed challenge.

Updated: 23-01-2025 17:18 IST
Lewis Hamilton has embarked on a new chapter in his illustrious Formula One career by joining Ferrari, the sport's most storied team. The decision, announced nearly a year ago, stems from what the world champion describes as a gut feeling, driving his ambition to reignite Ferrari's legendary legacy.

Speaking to LinkedIn's 'Get Hired' newsletter, Hamilton expressed the inevitable uncertainties that accompany such high-profile transitions. He stressed the importance of embracing new challenges over staying in familiar confines, suggesting a greater risk in complacency than in taking daring steps forward.

As Hamilton completed his inaugural test drive for Ferrari at Maranello, he spoke highly of the team's exceptional talent and his eagerness to collaborate towards achieving new heights. The upcoming Formula One season promises to be an exciting one, with the Australian Grand Prix kickstarting the calendar in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

