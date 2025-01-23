Rohit Sharma's Ranji Struggles: A Day of Wickets and Missed Opportunities

India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, faced a tough day in red-ball cricket, scoring just 3 runs from 19 balls as Mumbai lost their grip against Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy.

The decision to bat first on a green-top pitch backfired, as Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, collapsed to 120 all out. In contrast, J&K ended the day at 174/7, claiming a 54-run lead.

Rohit's return after nearly a decade was less than triumphant, contributing to a match defined by harsh playing conditions and strong performances from J&K's bowling lineup, particularly Umar Nazir and Yudhvir Singh.

