Rohit Sharma's Ranji Struggles: A Day of Wickets and Missed Opportunities
India's cricketing star Rohit Sharma had a disappointing outing in the Ranji Trophy as Mumbai faltered against Jammu and Kashmir. Despite a good start by Shardul Thakur, Mumbai struggled with the bat. Day saw a flurry of wickets with Rohit unable to make a meaningful contribution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, faced a tough day in red-ball cricket, scoring just 3 runs from 19 balls as Mumbai lost their grip against Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy.
The decision to bat first on a green-top pitch backfired, as Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, collapsed to 120 all out. In contrast, J&K ended the day at 174/7, claiming a 54-run lead.
Rohit's return after nearly a decade was less than triumphant, contributing to a match defined by harsh playing conditions and strong performances from J&K's bowling lineup, particularly Umar Nazir and Yudhvir Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
