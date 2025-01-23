Khelo India Winter Games 2025: A Spectacular Start in Ladakh, Showcasing India's Sporting Spirit and Winter Excellence

The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 (KIWG) began today with vibrant festivities at the iconic NDS Stadium in Leh, Ladakh. Hosting the first phase of the prestigious event until January 27, the Union Territory of Ladakh came alive with the thrill of winter sports. The second phase of snow-based games will be held in Jammu and Kashmir from February 22 to 25.

Despite freezing temperatures, the 5,000-capacity NDS Stadium witnessed a grand opening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir for organizing India’s first major sports meet of the national calendar, cementing the region's reputation as a winter sports hub.

Grand Opening Despite Challenges

Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, scheduled to inaugurate the Games, was unable to land at Leh’s Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport due to adverse weather conditions. Nevertheless, Dr. Mandaviya officially declared the Games open through a heartfelt message that resonated with enthusiasm and optimism.

The Lt. Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier Dr. BD Mishra, officiated the ceremony, which featured an impressive march-past by athletes on skates, a vibrant cultural display, and an exhibition ice hockey match.

In his opening address, PM Modi emphasized the importance of spreading sports culture across India, applauding Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir for elevating sports and boosting tourism. “Through 100 Khelo India Centres in Jammu & Kashmir and three in Ladakh, including a State Centre of Excellence in Leh, we are shaping the region into a hub of sporting brilliance,” said PM Modi.

A Vision for Winter Excellence

Dr. Mandaviya expressed pride in the event, calling India a “4D sports destination,” referencing the diverse opportunities across India’s unique geographical landscapes.

“We hold Winter Games in Leh due to its unique climate, adventure sports flourish in the Northeast, beach games have immense potential in South India, and other popular sports thrive along the western coastline. This demonstrates the unmatched diversity of India’s sporting ecosystem,” he added.

The Sports Minister also highlighted the incredible progress India made in 2024, excelling in chess, cricket, the Paris Olympics, and Paralympics. “Khelo India Winter Games is a training ground for future Winter Olympians. These stars, forged through hard work, will one day represent India on global podiums,” said Dr. Mandaviya.

The Games Begin

The Ladakh leg of KIWG 2025 kicked off with ice hockey matches at the NDS Stadium and the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre. The event features 19 teams from states, Union Territories, and institutional outfits like the Army and ITBP, with a total of 594 participants, including 428 athletes.

This fifth edition of KIWG is the second time Ladakh has hosted the event, showcasing its capability to organize large-scale winter sports competitions.

Building a Legacy

As the Khelo India Winter Games continue to gain prominence, the event underscores the government’s commitment to nurturing sports talent and creating world-class athletes. With a vision of seeing India atop the Winter Olympics podium, initiatives like KIWG are set to pave the way for excellence in winter sports and beyond.

The KIWG 2025 opening ceremony concluded with a renewed call to action: for athletes to embrace challenges, for the nation to celebrate its sporting heroes, and for India to emerge as a global sports powerhouse.